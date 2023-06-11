UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person alert cancelled, Cedarburg man found safe

CEDARBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Cedarburg Police Department has cancelled the Missing Endangered Person Alert for Robert Lang.
Police say Lang was found safe.
CEDARBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Cedarburg Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Robert Lang, 53.
According to the alert, Lang was last seen leaving his home on Wilshire Drive in Cedarburg at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. This is near Herman A Zeunert Park.
Lang was wearing blue jeans, a red Nike shirt and no shoes.
He is described as a white male who is 5'7" and 195 pounds. Lang has brown eyes and gray hair.
Cedarburg police said Lang is considered missing and endangered. They said he has mental health issues and has made comments about suicide. It is unknown if he has any weapons.
Anyone with information on Lang's whereabouts should contact the Cedarburg Police Department at (262) 375-7620.