UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person found safe

UPDATE -- Ricardo Luis Vazquez Santiago has been located safe.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The South Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since Thursday and his car is listed as stolen.
Police describe Ricardo Luis Vazquez Santiago, 53, of South Milwaukee as a Hispanic man who is 5' 10" and 185 pounds with hazel eyes and short grey hair and a beard.
Vazquez Santiago was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shoes at 3303 Marina Road in South Milwaukee on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.
Law enforcement said Vazquez Santiago suffers from bipolar disorder, dementia, GERD, heart failure and mononeuropathy. He requires medication and care.
The South Milwaukee Police Department reported he has friends on the south side and visits frequently. Vazquez Santiago is not know to have a phone.
According to the department, Vazquez Santiago's car, a 2005 maroon Toyota Sienna with the Wisconsin license plate AGL7319, is listed as stolen in NCIC.
Police ask if you have information on Vazquez Santiago's whereabouts, contact the department at 414-768-8060 or email Officer Draven Feustel at dfeustel@smwi.org.