UPDATE: Missing Fitchburg woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police said Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas was found safe and has returned home to family members.
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas.
Police say she was last seen in the area of Williamsburg Way and Frontier Lane Friday evening around 7 p.m. in Fitchburg.
She was wearing black leggings and a pink shirt with Mickey Mouse on the front. She is described as being 5’2” and 153 lbs. with long shoulder-length black hair.
If you have any information on Suazo-Vargas' whereabouts, contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.