UPDATE: Missing Glendale woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Sammie Harris has been found safe.
The Silver Alert has been canceled.
GLENDALE (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Glendale who was last seen Wednesday evening.
Sammie Harris, 70, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of W. Custer Avenue in Glendale.
According to the alert issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Harris left on foot. She does not own a vehicle or a cell phone. Authorities say Harris suffers from dementia and is very social and outgoing.
If you've seen Harris, you should call the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.