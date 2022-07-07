UPDATE: Missing Illinois man found, Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Missing Endangered Person Alert for Ralph Stalesky was canceled around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said Stalesky has been found.
SOUTH WAYNE (WKOW) — The McHenry County Sheriff's Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Ralph Stalesky, 84, of McHenry County, Illinois.
Stalesky left his home in McHenry County, on Wednesday between noon and 4 p.m.
He was at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, Wisconsin, later that day and left going westbound.
Authorities say he may be headed to Lake Mills or Boulder Junction, Wisconsin.
Stalesky is described as a white male who is 5'11" and 185 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.
He was driving a 2002 gray Chrysler PT Cruiser with Illinois plates.
If you know of Stalesky's whereabouts, contact the McHenry County Sheriff's Department at 815-338-2144.