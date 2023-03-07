UPDATE: Missing Madison boy found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police now say Camden Colletti-Niederwerfer has been found safe.
The alert was canceled about 45 minutes after it was issued Tuesday night.
********
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night.
Police say Camden Colletti-Niederwerfer walked away from home around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen in the 1400 block of Williamson Street. The 11-year-old was last seen wearing a yellow, puffy jacket, a black and grey hooded Adidas sweatshirt, grey athletic pants, white Air Force Ones or black Crocs.
Colletti-Niederwerfer does not have a phone.
Police say there is concern for his safety and wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.