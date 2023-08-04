UPDATE: Missing Madison man found; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Zipperer has been found safe.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Gordon N. Zipperer left his residence at approximately 6:30pm on August 4 in his vehicle, a maroon/red 2010 Chrysler Town & Country bearing WI AMY8590.
Zipperer was reportedly heading to a nearby library but did not return home. Zipperer has diagnosed dementia and may be traveling north towards Minnesota from the Madison area. The vehicle was spotted on camera at 7:23pm in Columbia County and heading North on Hwy 51.
He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on August 4 near Grand Oak Trail in Madison.
Zipperer is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan/gray shorts and a blue striped "Purple Hawk" polo.