UPDATE: Missing Madison woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Darlene Hansen has been found safe.
The Silver Alert has been canceled.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department and the state Department of Justice are asking for help to find a missing Madison woman.
Authorities say 79-year-old Darlene Hansen was last seen leaving her home on Springfield Court around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say Hansen drives to familiar destinations in Madison and always returns before dark, but she did not come home Wednesday night.
Authorities say Hansen can become confused due to Alzheimer's disease.
Hansen was seen leaving her home in a red Toyota Prius with Wisconsin license plate 440URK.
If you have seen Hansen or the Toyota Prius, you should contact your local law enforcement agency or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at (608)255-2345.