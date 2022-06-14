 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled.

  • Updated

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Dennis Mueller has been found safe.

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

********

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say may be unfamiliar with the area. 

A Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Dennis Mueller, who was last seen in the city of Oak Creek on Monday around 2:45 p.m. 

Mueller is a white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall with blue eyes and partially balding gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and baseball hat. 

Mueller could be driving a white 2017 Ford car with Illinois license plate 2295382. 

If you've seen Mueller or may know where he is, contact police at 414-762-8200. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

