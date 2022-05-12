UPDATE: Missing McFarland man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing McFarland man has been located after a statewide alert was sent Wednesday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Benjamin Sears has been found and is safe.
------
MCFARLAND (WKOW) — The McFarland Police Department is searching for missing McFarland man who they say sent suicidal messages.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Benjamin Sears, 46, sent suicidal messages to two people. He was last seen Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. on Broadhead Street in McFarland.
Sears is driving a blue 2012 Audi Q7 SUV WI, license plate number AGZ6616.
Sears is described as a white male who is 6" tall and 175 lbs, with hazel eyes, and salt-and-pepper hair with a full salt-and-pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a black 'Danny Devito' t-shirt, brown cargo pants, and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a satchel with a red baseball cap attached to it.
It has been reported that Sears has been in both the Sauk and Dodge County areas this today. His phone last pinged in La Crosse at 1:15 p.m. He may be leaving the state.
If you know anything about Sears' whereabouts, please contact the McFarland Police Department at (608) 838-3151.