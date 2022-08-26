Update: Missing McFarland woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- McFarland police said Saturday morning Julie Spink has been found safe.
MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The McFarland Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Julie Spink, 60, of McFarland.
Spink was last seen by her family around two weeks ago at her home in McFarland. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Police said in the alert that she has medical issues, so it's "unlike her" to not be heard from for so long.
Spink is described as a white woman who is 5'7", 190 lbs, with brown eyes and short gray hair. She wears glasses, and it's not know what clothes she is wearing.
Police believe that she is likely driving a gray Buick sedan, with Wisconsin plates ANC 7272.
McFarland police believe Spink may be in the Madison area.
If you have information on Julie Spink's whereabouts, contact the McFarland Police Department at 608-838-3151 or call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-266-4948.