UPDATE: Missing McFarland woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Donna Johnson has been found safe.
They issued a notice around 8:45 p.m. Monday, saying the Silver Alert has been canceled.
********
MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a McFarland woman with severe dementia who was last seen Monday evening.
Donna Johnson, 76, walked away from her home in McFarland around 6 p.m. Monday.
She was last seen wearing a multi-colored zip-up jacket that is mostly green, black leggings, glasses and possibly a white hat.
If you see Johnson, you should call 911.