UPDATE: Missing Milwaukee woman found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Martinez-Villarreal has been found safe.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for 78-year-old Maria Martinez-Villarreal, of Milwaukee.
They say a neighbor last saw Martinez-Villarreal around 1:30 p.m. walking away from her home in the 1800 block of S 8th St.
Martinez-Villarreal is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a peach colored shirt, green pants and purple shoes.
Martinez-Villareal suffers from dementia and has no access to a vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7222.