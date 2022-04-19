UPDATE: Missing Milwaukee woman located

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Silver Alert that was issued for a missing Milwaukee woman Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Yee Her was located and is safe.
---
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Wisconsin are asking for your help in finding a missing Milwaukee woman who could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Yee Her, 65, walked away from a location on West Kaul Avenue in Milwaukee at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The Milwaukee Police Department said she may be confused.
Her is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red stripe jacket, black pants and black shoes.
If you know where Her is or think you may have seen her, you are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.