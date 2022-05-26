 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing Osceola woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

  • Updated
Yvonne silver alert.jpg

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Yvonne Ingram has been found and she is safe.

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

********

POLK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Yvonne Ingram, 84, of Osceola.

Ingram left her residence on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. driving a Silver 2011 Ford Edge without telling her family where she was going.

thumbnail_2011+Ford+Edge.jpg

Ingram is suspected of suffering from a cognitive impairment, and her family is concerned that she will not be able to drive due to vision issues in low-light conditions.

She may be heading to Baldwin, Wisconsin, or Mora, Minnesota.

Ingram is described as a white woman who is 5'9" and weighs 175 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Her vehicle's registration is 594GUJ, and has a "Chieftain" head dress ornament hanging from rear view mirror.

