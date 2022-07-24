 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Missing Richland Center man found safe

  • Updated
Lyle Carley

UPDATE: Richland Center police said Lyle Dean Carley has been located safe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland Center police are looking for Lyle Dean Carley, who was last seen at 10:30 Sunday morning at Dairy-O in Richland Center. 

Authorities said Carley has not returned, which is out of character. He is without his medication, and his family is concerned for his safety. 

Carley was seen driving a dark gray 2021 Ford Mustang with red accents around the hood scoops. The car has Wisconsin license plate APT3060.

The 70-year-old is 5'6" tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red stocking cap, a darker Sleepy Hollow sweatshirt and gray pants when he was last seen. 

If you have any information about Carley's whereabouts, call the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2130.

Tags

Recommended for you