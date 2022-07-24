UPDATE: Missing Richland Center man found safe

UPDATE: Richland Center police said Lyle Dean Carley has been located safe.
RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland Center police are looking for Lyle Dean Carley, who was last seen at 10:30 Sunday morning at Dairy-O in Richland Center.
Authorities said Carley has not returned, which is out of character. He is without his medication, and his family is concerned for his safety.
Carley was seen driving a dark gray 2021 Ford Mustang with red accents around the hood scoops. The car has Wisconsin license plate APT3060.
The 70-year-old is 5'6" tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red stocking cap, a darker Sleepy Hollow sweatshirt and gray pants when he was last seen.
If you have any information about Carley's whereabouts, call the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2130.