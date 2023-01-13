UPDATE: Missing Richland Center teen found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Richland Center Police Department posted on Facebook around 5:00 Saturday morning that "Kaylee Brown has been located."
27 News confirmed with Richland Center Police that she is safe.
RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The Richland Center Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.
Police didn't provide much information, but in a Facebook post they identified her as Kaylee Brown from Richland Center and posted a picture.
According to Chief Billy Jones, they do not believe Brown is in danger. And they think she has been communicating with friends.
If you know where Brown may be, you are asked to contact the Richland Center Police Department at (608) 647-2103.