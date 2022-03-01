UPDATE: Missing Shawano man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Ray Danielson has been found safe.
The Silver Alert issued for Danielson has been canceled.
********
SHAWANO (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing Shawano man.
Ray Phillip Danielson, 73, was last seen leaving his home in a 2013 blue Dodge Caravan. It has Wisconsin license plate 413BXP.
Authorities say he was supposed to be headed to a friends house but never showed up. He apparently also mentioned traveling to Milwaukee.
If you have any information, contact Shawano County Sheriff's Office at (715) 526-3111.