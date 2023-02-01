UPDATE: Missing Washington County veteran found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Dalle Nogare. He was found safe.
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKOW) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dominic John Dalle Nogare, who was last seen at his residence in the Town of Trenton on January 31.
Police say he left his home after getting into a verbal argument with his fiancé.
Dominic has brown hair, a long brown beard, brown eyes and wears black frame glasses. He walks with a noticeable limp on his right side. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, a black and gray baseball cap, and a dark gray jacket.
Police say he is a veteran at risk.
There is a possibility he is driving in a rented 2021 Navy Blue Jeep Compass with an Iowa license plate with the number JVN705.
If you have information about his whereabouts, call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4411.