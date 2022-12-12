UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a cancellation of the Silver Alert. Authorities say Helyn Everson was found safe Monday night.
BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for a missing 85-year-old woman.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Helyn A. Everson, who has reportedly not been heard from since 12:45 p.m. Monday.
The department said Everson drives a 2013 silver Toyota Corolla with a Wisconsin license plate 548FYS.
Officials report Everson is 5'5," weighs 125 pounds, has green eyes and gray short hair, and has a skin graph on her left upper arm.
Police report Everson was going to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, IL but never arrived.
If you see Everson or know where she is, police say you should call Rock County dispatch at 608-757-2244.