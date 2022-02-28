UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department says Emily Solverson has been found safe.
******
MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old woman from out of state last seen in Madison on Sunday night.
Emily Laine Solverson's family last saw her around 7:15 p.m.
She is described as a white woman, measuring 5'6", 130 lbs., with brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a zip-up black and gray hoodie, black quilted jacket, gray knit hat, and gray glasses.
Authorities say she may be driving a 2009 black Subaru Outback with Colorado Plate OBA195, but it isn't known where she may be heading.
Anyone with information about Solverson's whereabouts is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.
This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.