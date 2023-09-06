UPDATE: Monona Grove School Board rescinds changes to policy on job security

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Monona Grove School District is rescinding changes made to the employee handbook last month.
The district held a special meeting on the issue Wednesday.
It focused on Section 19 of the handbook, which is titled, "nonrenewal for performance."
Teachers say the original handbook had job security protections for employees, but say parts of it were removed without teacher input.
“Some of the changes are consequential, specifically, Section 19, that deals with post-probationary teachers,” said Brian Fredrick, the president of the Monona Grove Education Association. “The process that was in the old language mandated that there would be communication that teachers would know there would be an improvement plan and a timeline.”
The change passed on a vote of 7 to 0.
Board members said they will learn from this experience and work with teachers in the future.
MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Monona Grove School District is holding a special board meeting to discuss changes made to the 2023-2024 employee handbook.
On Wednesday, Monona Grove teachers gathered in the administrative offices parking lot to call on the district to revoke a plan in the handbook that gets rid of job security. This was ahead of the special meeting.
Brian Fredrick is a social studies teacher in the district and the President of the Monona Grove Education Association. He said section 1.01 of the handbook states that changes have to go through what's called the "personnel committee." Fredrick tells 27 News that process did not happen when new changes in August were passed.
"They literally did not go through personnel. They were just brought to the board and some of the changes are consequential, specifically, section 19, that deals with post probationary teachers," he said.
Fredrick tells 27 News that the original handbook mandated there would be communication between teachers and administration if an improvement plan needed to be in place.
The original handbook, sent to 27 News by Melinda Dorris who is a director of the Wisconsin Education Association, states "a post-probationary teacher who has not been placed on a plan of improvement will not be considered for nonrenewal for performance." In the new handbook, that language is no longer there.
A post-probationary teacher, according to Fredrick, is a teacher who finishes their probationary period. To finish the probationary period, a teacher must teach at the district for at least three years.
Fredrick said that language in the handbook created an element of fairness and accountability, and without it there is no guarantee of job security for teachers in the district.
"First off just the security in their classroom of knowing that process existed. But then the bigger issue too is trust right now," he said. "That district leadership passed important handbook changes that they did not collaborate or follow their own process."
27 News reached out to the school district ahead of Wednesday's meeting. They told us there was not much information they could share ahead of time, but said the superintendent is recommending the board to put those renewal changes back in the handbook.
Changes weren't only made to section 19 though. Other sections were altered, too.
"But other language was removed that deals with pandemic leave, that deals with teacher workdays, and also meetings that can be called and so on. So, we're asking for all of the language to be rescinded. Because again, all of that should have been brought forward to personnel," Fredrick said.
A decision could or could not be made at Wednesday's meeting. Fredrick said if a decision isn't made -- or the board chooses to not rescind the changes -- then there's no guarantee of job security for teachers in the district.
"There's the bigger issue of who are we as MG. We love the term MG, we get the shirts, we get all of that. Well, this 'Team MG' stands for collaborating, communicating, teacher voice, staff voice," Fredrick said.
27 News is continuing to follow developments in this story. Updates will be made as we learn more.