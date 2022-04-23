UPDATE: Monona home sustains estimated $500,000 worth of damage in fire

MONONA (WKOW) -- A Monona home sustained an estimated $500,000 worth of damage in a fire Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release from Monona Fire Department Fire and EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen, crews responded to a home in the 4800 block of Midmoor Road shortly after 5:00 p.m.
Crews on scene battled significant fire, smoke, and high winds. The Monona Fire Chief said that the fire began in the garage but spread.
The fire was able to be knocked down just over a half hour after crews arrived on scene, and extinguished around 9:00 p.m.
One person was inside the home, and they got out safely with no injuries. A pet was also returned to the owner unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Over a dozen fire and EMS agencies, along with City of Monona Police Department, dispatchers, and the Dane County Communication Center all helped with the response.