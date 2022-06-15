UPDATE: More than a dozen squad cars surround movie theatre on Madison's west side

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC, SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN, SOUTHEASTERN DANE, NORTHEASTERN ROCK, SOUTHEASTERN DODGE, JEFFERSON, NORTHERN OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN WAUKESHA COUNTIES... At 1039 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing flash flooding along County U north of County S in the Hartford Area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Whitewater, Hartford, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson, Delafield, Jackson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum and Horicon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR