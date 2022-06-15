 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC, SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN,
SOUTHEASTERN DANE, NORTHEASTERN ROCK, SOUTHEASTERN DODGE, JEFFERSON,
NORTHERN OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN WAUKESHA COUNTIES...

At 1039 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing flash flooding along County U north of County S in the
Hartford Area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The
expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Whitewater,
Hartford, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson,
Delafield, Jackson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Mayville, Slinger,
Saukville, Kewaskum and Horicon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

UPDATE: More than a dozen squad cars surround movie theatre on Madison's west side

  • Updated
Police at movie theatre

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to Marcus Point Cinema Wednesday night. 

A 27 News crew on scene counted 18 squad cars, a SWAT officer and ambulance at the scene. 

The theatre reportedly closed early. 

Kelsey Sutton told 27 News she went to the theatre to see a movie just after 7 p.m. and saw more than a dozen police cars.

"So I was like let me call to make sure the theatre is actually open. We called and they told us they were going on lockdown. As we sat there, we saw quite a few more cars pull up. Slowly people came out in groups of two, four... there was a group of 17 that came out at one time," Sutton said.

Police could not immediately specify the nature of their response. 