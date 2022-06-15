UPDATE: More than a dozen squad cars surround movie theatre on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to Marcus Point Cinema Wednesday night.
A 27 News crew on scene counted 18 squad cars, a SWAT officer and ambulance at the scene.
The theatre reportedly closed early.
Kelsey Sutton told 27 News she went to the theatre to see a movie just after 7 p.m. and saw more than a dozen police cars.
"So I was like let me call to make sure the theatre is actually open. We called and they told us they were going on lockdown. As we sat there, we saw quite a few more cars pull up. Slowly people came out in groups of two, four... there was a group of 17 that came out at one time," Sutton said.
Police could not immediately specify the nature of their response.