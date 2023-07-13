UPDATE: MPD chief selected as one of three finalists for Chicago police superintendent

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison's police chief is one of the final three candidates in the running to be Chicago's next police superintendent.

Chicago's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability nominated MPD Chief Shon Barnes, Larry Snelling and Angel Novales as the three finalists.

Snelling is the Chicago Police Department's counterterrorism chief. Novales is CPD's constitutional policing chief.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson will now have 30 days to choose one of the three finalists or start a search for new candidates.

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Madison's police chief will learn Thursday night if he's moving forward in the selection process for Chicago's next police superintendent.

A session will be held Thursday afternoon to narrow the six semi-finalists -- one of whom is current MPD chief Shon Barnes -- down to three.

After the session, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is holding a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. to take a formal vote on the three finalists.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson will then have 30 days to choose one of the finalists or start a search for three new candidates.

Barnes has been MPD's police chief since early 2021.