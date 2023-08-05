Update: MPD investigating after suspect pulls gun on officers near Monterey Drive

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Around 4:45 a.m. Friday night, the Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a noise complaint on the 2300 block of Monterey Drive, according to Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga of MPD.
Upon arriving at the scene, Ostrenga said the 2 officers in normal MPD uniforms were confronted by a man who pointed a gun directly at them.
According to a report by the MPD, the suspect retreated into an apartment as officers surrounded the building.
Ostrenga said MPD was concerned for the safety of other residents and had them exit the building.
The suspect inside the apartment was contacted after a few hours and the issue was resolved, according to the police report. MPD also recovered a gun.
Ostrenga said they have arrested "at least 3 or 4 people that were inside [the] residence," noting some of them had felony warrants.
While the area is now open, Ostrenga said MPD is still searching the residence and looking for any evidence of the crime.
There are no injuries reported.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are no longer asking the public to avoid the area of Brentwood Parkway and Monterey Drive near Warner Park.
MPD had asked the public to stay clear while they responded to an "active situation."
