UPDATE: MPD reports missing service dog found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department reported the service dog that was stolen sometime over the weekend had been found.
MPD updated their release just after 1:30 p.m. that Bentley had been found and is safe.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is looking for a service dog that they say was stolen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Sgt. Cindy Deering reported a service dog, responding to the name Bentley, was taken between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Officials describe the dog as a 12-year-old yellow lab "lighter in color" with a Brewer's collar.
The police department asks if you have any information on the suspect or Bentley's whereabouts, call (608) 255-2345.