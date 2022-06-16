UPDATE: National Weather Service reports six tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday storms

MADISON (WKOW) — The National Weather Service says six tornadoes touched down as severe weather moved through Wisconsin Wednesday.
According to NWS La Crosse, one tornado touched down in Monroe County and has a rating of EF-2. It had a peak wind of 115 mph and a maximum width of 200 yards.
Monroe County officials said the tornado traveled for about 15 miles before leaving the county north of Shennington.
Another tornado is labeled as an EF-1 and traveled "intermittently" through Mauston and rural Juneau County before dissipating near the Wisconsin River. The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground for around 10 minutes and traveled 8.4 miles. It had peak winds of 90 mph and a maximum width of 150 yards.
A third tornado touched down in western Wisconsin in La Farge in Vernon County. NWS La Crosse says this tornado primarily produced EF-1 tree damage with some EF-0 damage to a few buildings.
Three more tornadoes were confirmed in the eastern part of the state.
A fourth tornado was confirmed by NWS Green Bay, an EF-1 in the city of Seymour in Outagamie County.
(1230 PM) One of our storm survey teams just reported a EF1 tornado in the city of Seymour in Outagamie county. Will be updating more information thru the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KYpgRNXxJv— NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 16, 2022
A fifth tornado touched down in the city of West Bloomfield in Waushara County. It is labeled as an EF-1.
A sixth tornado touched down in the town of Silver Cliff in western Marinette County. This twister had not been given a rating as of Thursday night.
Our storm survey teams just confirmed another tornado in the town of Silver Cliff in western Marinette County. Extensive damage to trees and other structures in the area. More info will be posted on our website https://t.co/26OjpJZpKp when it becomes available. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/UBktJwgup4— NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 17, 2022