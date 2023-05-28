UPDATE: New images show aftermath of train derailment in Sauk County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- We are seeing up close the aftermath of a train derailment in Sauk County.
Josh Lowe, a local resident, shared several pictures and videos of the overturned train cars with 27 News.
He said he and his son were on their way home from a restaurant and were at the train crossing when they heard what sounded like pots and pans banging together. According to Lowe, the train then stopped.
Lowe said he and his son hopped out of their truck to assess damage and make sure no one was hurt.
According to Lowe, only two train cars fell off the track. He said they were carrying coal.
Fortunately, Lowe said no one was hurt.
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A number of train cars overturned near Devil's Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office told 27 News it happened around 8 p.m., and no one got hurt.
As of 9:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said the road was clear, but dispatch was not able to share any other information.
This is a developing story. 27 News will update this article as we are able to learn more.