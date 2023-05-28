 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: New images show aftermath of train derailment in Sauk County

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE (WKOW) -- We are seeing up close the aftermath of a train derailment in Sauk County.

Josh Lowe, a local resident, shared several pictures and videos of the overturned train cars with 27 News.

He said he and his son were on their way home from a restaurant and were at the train crossing when they heard what sounded like pots and pans banging together. According to Lowe, the train then stopped.

Lowe said he and his son hopped out of their truck to assess damage and make sure no one was hurt.

According to Lowe, only two train cars fell off the track. He said they were carrying coal.

Fortunately, Lowe said no one was hurt.

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A number of train cars overturned near Devil's Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office told 27 News it happened around 8 p.m., and no one got hurt. 

As of 9:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said the road was clear, but dispatch was not able to share any other information. 

This is a developing story. 27 News will update this article as we are able to learn more.