UPDATE: No gun found on student following Middleton schools lockdown

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District confirmed that no weapon was found on the high school's campus following a lockdown Monday morning.
According to district superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue, the unnamed student was taken into police custody after staff reported a potential weapon in the student's backpack.
"A situation with a student resulted in staff at the high school having reasonable suspicion that there may have been an alleged weapon on campus," Monogue said in a video message sent out to parents.
Middleton Police Captain Jeremy Geiszler confirmed no gun was found on the student when he was taken into custody.
Neither Middleton Police nor the Middleton-Cross Plains School District have said what events led up to the lockdown and contacting law enforcement.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Several Middleton area schools went into lockdown Monday after a School Resource Officer at Middleton High School received a report from staff that there was "possibly a student with a gun at the school," according to a press release from the Middleton Police Department.
Officers from Middleton Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the school. A 16-year-old male Middleton student was taken into custody after a 45 minute search without incident.
“The staff and students at Middleton High School, in partnership with our law enforcement partners should be commended for keeping our students and staff safe during this situation,” said Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue in the press release. “The high school will have extra student services staff members on hand to speak with any students who need it.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Lockdowns at several Middleton area schools have been lifted following a "safety situation" at Middleton High School.
A note sent to parents from the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District said Middleton Police responded to the high school within minutes, and no injures have been reported. The situation is reportedly resolved.
Clark Street Community School, Kromrey Middle School and Sauk Trail Elementary School have been taken off of lockdown. The letter to parents said there were no threats to those schools or any others in the district.
Middleton High School remains under a "building secure" status out of precaution. This means classes are resuming as normal but the building is still locked.
UPDATE (WKOW) — The "situation" at Middleton High School is under control.
A spokesperson with Middleton Police said there was a report of a subject on campus with a gun. That person is in custody.
More details are expected later on Monday.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Middleton Police have confirmed to 27 News that someone has been taken into custody in relation to a "situation" at Middleton High School.
MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Several schools are on lockdown in Middleton.
A note sent to parents said Middleton High School, Clark Street Community School, Kromrey Middle School are on lockdown. Sauk Trail Elementary School is on a soft hold.
The Middleton Police Department told 27 News that there is a "situation" at Middleton High School and law enforcement are on scene. Officials said there is not an active shooter.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we get more information.