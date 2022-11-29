UPDATE: No 'harmful devices' found at 2 Baraboo schools

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Baraboo School District said law enforcement have completed searching two schools that were evacuated due to a bomb threat called in over the phone.
On Facebook, the district said law enforcement and explosive detection K-9s found "no harmful devices." Baraboo Police Department Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian also confirmed this information to 27 News.
The district stated students and staff are returning to their respective schools at 1:30 p.m. to finish out the school day, and after-school activities will go on as scheduled.
Parents and guardians can still sign students out from the civic center until 1:30 p.m.
BARABOO (WKOW) — Two schools in Baraboo were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to the School District of Baraboo.
In a Facebook post, the district said students and staff of both Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat was made over the phone.
District Communication Director Liz Crammond told 27 News the call came in around 9 a.m.
The district said staff and students were evacuated to the Baraboo Civics Center.
The district and a Baraboo Police Department official said the incident is still active. The public is asked to avoid the area.
The police official said everyone is safe.