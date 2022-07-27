UPDATE: No threat to public after tactical response in Sun Prairie neighborhood

UPDATE (WKOW) — There's no longer an active threat to the public in Sun Prairie, according to police.
Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox told 27 news the tactical situation began when a teenager called 911 saying an armed man was inside a home and threatening to kill himself. The operator lost contact with the teen after two loud bangs.
Police, tactical teams and the Sun Prairie Fire Department all responded soon after, eventually establishing contact with those inside.
"We have to think worst case scenario and this could be an actual shooting," Cox said. "Because we were able to verify that the only two people that would’ve been inside this residence were both able to speak to us, and okay, and not injured, and that nobody else could have been in that residence — therefore we no longer had a threat to life, and we had someone specifically telling us they were not suicidal."
Cox said there was never a gun in the first place and the men involved were family members.
Police and members of the SWAT team left once authorities determined no one was in danger. The neighborhood has also reopened.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie Police are asking those near Chalfont Drive to shelter in place.
According to an alert from the department, there is police activity in the area. No other details were released as to the nature of the activity, and police declined to comment to 27 News on specifics.
Police ask everyone to avoid the area until further notice.