UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the person who died in a crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg.
According to a release, Kevin Jose Irias Martinez, 28, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Wednesday, May 25.
Officials said Martinez was was driving the wrong way on Highway 14 and collided with a semi-truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A man is dead following a crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg Wednesday night, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
In a news release, Lt. Edward Hartwick said at 11:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Highway 14 south of Lacy Road for a crash involving an SUV and semi-truck.
When they got on scene they found a man ejected from the SUV. Police said he was already dead.
Officers determined the man was driving the wrong way on Highway 14 and collided with the semi-truck. They said there was heavy fog in the area before the crash, but they weren't sure if weather conditions played a role in the crash.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.