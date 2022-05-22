UPDATE: One car roll over on I-94 outside Sun Prairie slows traffic

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol reported one car rolled over in a crash Sunday afternoon, slowing down traffic.
According to officials, the incident initially came in about a reckless driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. By the time state troopers arrived, the car had crashed and rolled over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver was taken to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement said alcohol, drugs and speed caused the crash. They said open alcohol containers were found in the car and drugs were found on the driver.
The driver is charged with operating under the influence, according to troopers.
State patrol said one lane was closed, but there was a significant back up due to traffic volumes.
Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control, by 3:30 p.m. deputies were no longer on the scene.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash on I-94 outside Sun Prairie Sunday.
The Dane County Dispatch received a call around 1:40 pm reporting a crash on I-94 eastbound.
Wisconsin State Patrol and Sun Prairie Fire were dispatched to the incident.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) traffic cameras show traffic is backed up.
According to WisDOT, the left lane of I-94 East is blocked near County N.
This is a developing story.