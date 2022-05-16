UPDATE: One dead, another hospitalized after Highway 11 crash west of Janesville

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 11 Monday night.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says two trucks crashed near North Roherty Road in Plymouth Township.
A Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound crossed the centerline, hitting a black Ford F-550 head on. The Silverado spun around and caught on fire, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The black Ford F-550 rolled into a ditch. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Hwy 11 remained closed for about five hours while authorities investigated the crash scene and death.
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Highway 11 near Footville reopened Monday night, five hours after a crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes.
State traffic officials say the initial crash happened just before 5 p.m.
The highway was reopened just after 10 p.m.
The Rock County Communications Center says it was reported as a crash with injury. The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating.