UPDATE: One person hospitalized, charges pending following US 151 crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Verona man is in the hospital after he was injured driving the wrong way down US Highway 151 early Friday morning.
According to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, Verona man Andrew Sarsany, 25, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of US 151 in Blue Mounds at 4:06 a.m. Friday morning when he collided with a semi.
The semi driver, Robert Anderson, 58, of McFarland, was unhurt in the crash. Sarsany was taken to UW Hospital with unknown injuries. Schaffer said charges are pending for Sarsany following his medical assessment.
UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of US 18/151 WB/SB near County Highway JG have reopened following a crash.
The road had been closed since around 4 a.m.
NEAR MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 18/151 WB/SB at County Highway JG are closed because of a reported head-on crash.
Dane County dispatchers tell 27 News it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, and that it may have involved a semi and another vehicle.
Mt. Horeb EMS is on scene, along with Mt. Horeb Fire, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The extent of injuries isn't known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.