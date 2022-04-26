UPDATE: One person killed in Janesville shooting, suspect in custody

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville police confirmed to 27 News at one person died in a shooting at a Janesville business.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue, near Kennedy Road.
The suspect is in custody. Police said there is no further danger to the public.
UPDATE (WKOW) — The suspect in a shooting at a Janesville business is in custody, according to police.
Sgt. Benjamin Thompson said in a Nixle that there is no danger to the public but still asks that people avoid the area of Plainfield Avenue and Kennedy Road.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Authorities in Janesville are responding to a shooting at a business on Plainfield Avenue.
Rock County Communications confirmed there is an active situation at Precision Drawn Metals, which is located near Plainfield Avenue and Kennedy Road. A call came in at 4:32 p.m. for a report of someone shot.
Janesville police is taking the lead on the investigation and units are already on scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area while police are investigating.
