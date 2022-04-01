UPDATE: Oregon Police Department says 200 block of Walnut Street is now safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Oregon Police Department stated that the 200 block of Walnut Street is now safe, according to an update to their original post.
Officers will be in the area for the next several hours finishing work.
OREGON (WKOW) -- The Oregon Police Department is asking people to avoid the 200 block of Walnut Street Friday evening, according to a Facebook post the department made around 6:30 p.m.
There will be police presence there for an "unknown period of time."
This is a developing story.