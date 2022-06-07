UPDATE: Oschner Park Zoo otters found, owls still missing

UPDATE (WKOW) — Two of the animals that escaped following a break in at the Ochsner Park Zoo have been located safe.
The Baraboo Police Department says the otters were found safe and are "ready to go home."
Still missing are two Great Horned Owls.
BARABOO (WKOW) — Some animals are missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo after an overnight break in.
According to the Baraboo Police Department, whoever broke into the zoo also cut off locks to some of the zoo habitats.
No dangerous animals are on the loose, but two great horned owls and two "very friendly" otters are missing.
Anyone who sees these animals should contact police at 608-356-4895 so they can send zoo personnel to respond.
Oschner Park Zoo will be closed until further notice.