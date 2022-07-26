 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Person arrested in Langdon Street area after taking off from traffic stop

Emily Friese

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of Langdon Street and State Street Tuesday night.

The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) says there is police activity in the 600 block of Langdon Street.

When reached by phone Tuesday night, a UWPD representative said their agency is helping the Madison Police Department. 

Sergeant Amanda Poli with the Madison Police Department says someone ran off while officers were trying a traffic stop. Poli says that person is in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.