UPDATE: Person arrested in Langdon Street area after taking off from traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of Langdon Street and State Street Tuesday night.
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) says there is police activity in the 600 block of Langdon Street.
WiscAlert-Police activity at 600 block of Langdon St. Avoid the area of Langdon St and State St— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) July 27, 2022
When reached by phone Tuesday night, a UWPD representative said their agency is helping the Madison Police Department.
Sergeant Amanda Poli with the Madison Police Department says someone ran off while officers were trying a traffic stop. Poli says that person is in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.