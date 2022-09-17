 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Piece of machinery catches fire inside County Materials Corp in Madison

  • Updated
County Materials Corp Fire

Courtesy: Greg Frank

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A piece of machinery caught fire inside of County Materials Corp in Madison Saturday night, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Crews found the piece of machinery on a 3rd floor mezzanine "fully involved" in fire when they responded just after 7:15 p.m. 

A sprinkler head activated and kept the fire contained until crews were able to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not available at this time.

______________________________________________________________

Dane County Communications confirm there was a structure fire on Madison’s east side Saturday night.

After 7:00pm, Madison Firefighters got an alarm for a structure fire near the intersection of Lexington and Commercial Avenues.

Officials tell 27 News the fire department has since put out the fire, wrapping up its response and is clearing the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you