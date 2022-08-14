UPDATE: Police arrest man suspected of shooting at 911 caller in Janesville

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say they arrested the man suspected of shooting at a 911 caller.
Police say there was a confrontation between a man and a woman in the driveway of a home on Rockport Road around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers say the man involved in the confrontation then shot at another man who called 911 to report the disturbance.
Monday afternoon, police say they found the suspect, 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit, driving a vehicle in the area of Kettering Street and Whitney Street. Officer arrested Williams after pulling over his vehicle.
Williams was booked into the Rock County Jail on a number of charges, including two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police Department (JPD) is investigating a report of a disturbance that got the caller shot at early Sunday morning.
JPD responded to a caller who reported a disturbance at the residence in the 2300 block of Rockport Road and was shot at while making the call around 3:00 a.m.
Janesville Police Lieutenant Mike Blaser reported, in the driveway of 2317 Rockport Road there was a disturbance between a female victim and a male suspect. Both arrived in separate vehicles.
According to Lt. Michael Blaser, the resident heard the disturbance and yelled to the two arguing, and this is when the male suspect started shooting.
Police said the female victim left the scene before officers arrived. But she was found around 7 a.m. by Officer Katzenmeyer and she spoke with Detective Winiarski about the incident.
Janesville Police Department ID Bureau responded to the scene at the home and later the female victim’s vehicle.
According to JPD, the only person injured in the incident was the female victim. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released.
Lt. Blaser said there was a six year old child inside the home at the time of the gun shots. The child and the caller were unhurt. Two bullets pierced the home's front window and Blaser said another gun shot hit the woman's car.
The department is withholding the names of those involved at this time including the name of the suspect while the investigation is ongoing and will release additional information as it comes available.