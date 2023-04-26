UPDATE: Police arrest teenager holding knives after disturbance on Chandler Lane in Sun Prairie

UPDATE (WKOW) — Police in Sun Prairie say they arrested a 16-year-old girl after a disturbance involving a knife.
Officers were called to a home on Chandler Lane just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a teenager who had threatened a parent with a knife.
When police got there, they found the teen in the driveway with knives in both of her hands. Officers negotiated with the teen for about 35 minutes while she refused to drop the knives.
Once she did, police took her into custody.
Police say the girl is being referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Chandler Lane is now open, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking people to avoid a street on the city's north side.
The agency is asking people avoid Chandler Lane because of "ongoing police activity."
No further information about the police activity was immediately available. A Dane County dispatch official called it an "isolated incident."
Authorities said they'll send out an alert when the area is back open.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.