UPDATE: Police give all clear after domestic incident on Horned Owl Drive in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department said it has peacefully resolved a domestic incident on the city's southeast side.
In a news release, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said it is now OK for the general public to respond to the Horned Owl Drive area.
This incident is being labeled as "domestic/family trouble."
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are asking everyone to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive on Madison's southeast side while officers investigate a domestic disturbance involving adult family members.
There is no threat to the neighborhood, according to an incident report posted by Sgt. Nicholas Eull.
Police were originally called to the neighborhood around 7 p.m. Tuesday.