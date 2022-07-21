UPDATE: Police locate missing man last seen in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing man in Madison was located and police said he is not in need of emergency services.
Joshua Cera, 29, was last seen Wednesday at 9 p.m.
At 1 a.m. Friday, MPD reported he was located.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are asking for help to find a missing man.
Joshua Cera, 29, was last seen near the Barrymore Theatre around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report posted Thursday night.
Cera is 6', 200 lbs. with short black hair.
If you know where Cera is, you should contact your local law enforcement agency or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at (608)255-2345.