UPDATE: Power restored, evacuation over after semi crash leads to ethanol spill near Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A semi hauling ethanol crashed and spilled its load near Beaver Dam Wednesday morning, leading to the evacuation of nearby homes for cleanup, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Hemlock Road between US Highway 151 and County Road A.
The Sheriff's Office said the initial investigation shows that a 59-year-old Endeavor man was driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi-tractor, hauling ethanol in a tank trailer. The semi was going east on Hemlock Road when it left the roadway, went into the south ditch and struck a culvert, which overturned semi and its trailer.
The driver was not hurt in the crash.
As crews worked to contain the spill, there was an evacuation for the containment and cleanup operations. Power was also be turned off to area residences.
Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the scene had been cleared, power was restored and residents were allowed to return home.