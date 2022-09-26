UPDATE: Prairie View Elementary School closed today due to water main break, in-person instruction Tuesday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Oregon School District (OSD) posted on Facebook, Prairie View Elementary (PVE) will return to in-person instruction Tuesday.
According to OSD, repair professionals have assessed the building and are hopeful parts of the school will be safe and usable.
The district asks all PVE families to check their emails for updates and plans for classes to be at PVE and/or Netherwood Knoll Elementary (NKE).
OREGON (WKOW) -- Prairie View Elementary in Oregon is closed Monday because of a water main break that flooded the building, the Oregon School District said on Facebook.
All other schools in the district will still have classes.
The district is expected to provide an update later on Monday about classes at the elementary school on Tuesday.