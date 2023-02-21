UPDATE: Protasiewicz, Kelly projected to move on to April ballot in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Associated Press is now projecting that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will move on to the April election, where he will face Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Associated Press is projecting that Judge Janet Protasiewicz will advance to the general election in April.

The AP made the call after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, Protasiewicz had garnered 48% of the vote with 40% of precincts reporting.

The next closest candidate, Jennifer Dorow, had 24% of the vote.

Two candidates will move on from the primary. The AP has not projected a winner for the second spot.

********

MADISON (WKOW) — On Tuesday, one of the races they'll see is for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Four candidates are vying for two spots on the Spring Election ballot: Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz.

The nonpartisan race is contested in part because of the court's narrow conservative majority as stake. Currently, the conservative majority is 4-3.

Two of the candidates, Dorow and Kelly, are considered conservative. Mitchell and Protasiewicz are considered progressive.

A political expert told 27 News Monday that likely one conservative and one progressive candidate will move forward.

Polls close in the primary at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When results start to come in, you can find them on WKOW's election results page.