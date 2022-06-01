 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Racine man found safe in Chicago

  • Updated
John Gregory

Photo provided by: Wisconsin Crime Alert Network 

UPDATE: A missing Racine man has been found safe. 

Authorities say John Ruble was located safe in Chicago. 

RACINE (WKOW) -- A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a man in Racine.

John Ruble, 40, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A statewide release said the man was taken to the Milwaukee VA just after noon. Later in the day, he was seen getting on a Milwaukee transit bus heading eastbound.

Authorities said John walks with a "staggered gait" and has dementia. He is about 6 feet tall and 180 to 190 pounds. John has blue eyes and blond hair. 

When John was last seen he was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and Timberland boots. 

If you have information that can help the police, call (262) 886-2300.

