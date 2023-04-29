UPDATE: Residents allowed back in building after a gas meter break on Milton Ave. in Janesville

UPDATE (WKOW) — Residents are now allowed back in the building.
A Janesville fire officials told 27 News that someone backed into the gas meter, causing it to break.
No injuries have been reported.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police were called about a gas meter that was broken and leaking on the 200 block of Milton Ave. near E. Milwaukee St. and Atwood Ave., around 9:45 Saturday night.
An official tells 27 News JPD and Janesville fire are on the scene and Alliant Energy shut off the gas. The gas meter was attached to a four-unit building, and the building has been evacuated.